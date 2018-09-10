Regional District of North Okanagan candidates declare

One wants to remove the word “alternate” from his title.

One has been representing her region in international sports and cultural congress meetings since age 12.

Both want to represent their constituents on the Regional District of North Okanagan board.

Denis Delisle (Area F) and Amanda Shatzko (Area C) have thrown their hats in the ring, announcing their candidacies for the Oct. 20 municipal election.

“I’ve been a regional director in the North Shuswap for six years,” said Delisle, who is currently the alternate director to Herman Halvorson.

Delisle is a semi-retired prospector and consultant.

“I enjoy municipal politics,” he said. “Herman asked me to run, he’s been doing it for a long time. I want to do something for the community.

“I want to keep things going that have been initiated by Herman. One is awareness of the Shuswap River and how sensitive it is. There’s been a proposed control on speed and type of vessels on the river. We’re having a lot of influx from the tubers and it’s having a negative impact on the river and community. We want to try and keep people safe going down the river.

“We help pay for conservations officers to patrol the river. I also want to keep taxes in line and keep the community spirit up.”

Delisle also wants to keep up the good working relationship the area has with the Splatsin First Nation band.

Halvorson has helped promote a conservation fund that would help deal with some of the issues in the area, and Delisle wants to continue that, as well as continue supporting the Rail to Trail corridor from Sicamous to Armstrong.

Shatzko has deep roots in the North Okanagan region.

She was born and raised in the BX area, and she has experience governing organizations, directing small to multinational businesses, advising government, and developing community collaborations with a goal to help society grow.

“When local council, community members, and politicians in Ottawa encourage you to become a politician. I guess it’s time to throw your hat in the ring,” said Shatzko, saying she’s received support from current Vernon Mayor and RDNO director Akbal Mund, who will run for a seat on Vernon council in October.

“Her involvement in our community and dedication to her beliefs, and being a young female, gives more representation for the residents,” said Mund.

Involved in community events, Shatzko has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for children’s charities, athletic scholarships, and cultural programs.

Over the past few years, she has donated time as board president of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, provincial board director for the BC Alliance for Arts and Culture, and co-vice chair of the United Nations Association in Canada (Vancouver). A champion for youth initiatives, Shatzko also established collaborative local and federal projects with her alma mater high school, Vernon Secondary School (who renamed one of their most prestigious year-end awards after her).

“I have a love for my hometown and have been representing this region since the age of 12 in international sports and cultural congress meetings,” said Shatzko on her reasons for entering the political ring. “I think it would be nice to take all of my experiences and apply it to local government to make a positive difference in my community.

“I believe as a leader it’s important not just to state my opinion but also to listen to my constituents and represent their voice and the facts. Anyone who has sat across the table from me knows that I’m not afraid to speak up and that I value listening to diverse ideas. I support our rural lifestyle, and part of my platform is to advocate for the safety and maintenance of our area while building strong partnerships with our neighbour jurisdictions. I also want to hear from my constituents about their concerns and opinions.”