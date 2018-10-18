Regional District of North Okanagan votes

Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star) directors; (I) = incumbent:
AREA B (2) ELECT 1:
Bob Fleming (I); Myles McGovern.
AREA C (2) ELECT 1:
Mike Randell; Amanda Shatzko.
REFERENDUM QUESTION, ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C (Yes or No):
Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:
– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;
– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018
which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and brrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?
VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BX Elementary School, 5849 Silver Star Road
Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Area F (Rural Enderby) director:
AREA F (ELECT 1):
Denis Delisle; Lori Heins.
VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex, 1101 George Street