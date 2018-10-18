Regional District of North Okanagan votes

Who’s running for electoral area directors, referendum question, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star) directors; (I) = incumbent:

AREA B (2) ELECT 1:

Bob Fleming (I); Myles McGovern.

AREA C (2) ELECT 1:

Mike Randell; Amanda Shatzko.

REFERENDUM QUESTION, ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C (Yes or No):

Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:

– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;

– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018

which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and brrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BX Elementary School, 5849 Silver Star Road

Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Area F (Rural Enderby) director:

AREA F (ELECT 1):

Denis Delisle; Lori Heins.

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex, 1101 George Street

