Robinson makes pitch for Enderby council

As the only challenger, I believe that a change in the make-up of council, at least to some degree would likely prove beneficial.

Enderby is a wonderful community, made up of diverse sets of values and visions as to how we tackle issues and move towards a prosperous future. I know of this diversity in our thinking because the bulk of my campaign has been focused on one-to-one conversations.

I have listened to, and understand where many residents feel we need to get to as a community. I’ve noted their ideas and concerns during my visits to their storefronts and homes, over 700 doors in total. A primary role of any councillor should be to encourage and foster good communication between residents and their local government and I am focused on that.

I feel I bring the right set of skills to the role. Business, community and economic development, relationship building, fiscal responsibility, marketing, communications, event planning and more. I also bring the right mindset. Should I have the honour of serving my community on council, I will solely represent our residents, business owners and community groups. And I won’t be afraid to challenge the norm whenever it becomes necessary to do that very thing.

We have some fantastic opportunities ahead of us in Enderby and a fresh perspective could be very helpful as we move forward together.