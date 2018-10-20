Shatzko leads RDNO voting

Amanda Shatzko, far left, won Electoral Area C (BX/Silver Star) in the Regional District of North Okanagan election. (Morning Star File)

Amanda Shatzko topped the pools for Electoral Area C (BX/Silver Star) in the Regional District of North Okanagan election.

Shatzko earned 440 votes (58.7 per cent) to defeat Mike Randell with 310 votes (41.3 per cent.) Shatzko replaces Mike MacNabb, who didn’t seek re-election.

Shatzko, a creativity specialist and current president of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, was recently recognized as one of the world’s top-40 young global cultural leaders. Randell is a long-time local apiarist,

Incumbent Bob Fleming won Electoral Area B (Swan Lake/Commonage) with 344 votes (53.8) with Myles McGovern garnering 273 votes (44.2).

Fleming is a landscape business owner has served as area director since 2011 and current chair of the RDNO board. McGovern is a local entrepreneur with a background in computer and video technology.

Denis Delisle took Area F (Rural Enderby) with 217 votes (50.7) to edge Lori Heins with 211 votes (49.3).

Delisle has been regional director in the North Shuswap for six years and is currently the alternate director to Herman Halvorson. Delisle is a semi-retired prospector and consultant.

Rick Fairburn of Electoral Area D (Rural Lumby) and Hank Cameron of Electoral Area E (Cherryville) were acclaimed since they did not have anyone running against them.

