Spall councillor seeking second term

Farming has always been a part of Spallumcheen Councillor Christine LeMaire’s life, first growing up on the family farm in Ontario and later in Alberta.

Twelve years ago, an opportunity had LeMaire moving to the North Okanagan, settling in Spallumcheen where she has been able to venture into hobby farming, indulging in her love of horses and raising calves.

LeMaire, who is running for a second straight term as township councillor, is a self-made entrepreneur and through experience has become skilled in various financial matters. She is a volunteer of the Kinsmen Club of Armstrong and supportive of many other organizations. LeMaire has two children and two granddaughters she enjoys spending time with. She is a fan of “clean floors, comfy pyjamas and stale black licorice.”

“Our council is currently working on a number of projects, Okanagan Waste Water Recovery Project, Water, Infrastructure, Asset Management and I believe continuity is important in keeping Spallumcheen moving forward,” said LeMaire. “I am enthusiastic about the possibilities for the township and the direction we are headed.”

LeMaire’s first term was a rewarding learning experience of what is involved with Council, ongoing concerns and issues in the community and meeting residents of the area. It was also a discovery into how slowly the political world can move. During this term, LeMaire was representative to O’Keefe Ranch, Chamber of Commerce and Armstrong/Spallumcheen Trails Society.

LeMaire has been part of the Okanagan Waste Water Recovery Project since its inception is proud of the progress that has been made and what it will mean for the community. The partnership group that includes the Township of Spallumcheen, RDNO Electoral Areas B and C and Okanagan Indian Band, have worked diligently to move this project forward. LeMaire feels vital to this project are the environmental impact issues for the area.

“Key to our growth is developing the southeast sector industrial park. Our community needs to be able to grow and bring opportunities for our residents, encouraging them to live, raise their families and stay in our community”, said LeMaire with what challenges are facing Spallumcheen. “We need to work on retaining the businesses in our existing industrial park. Our roundtable meetings listening to concerns and issues have had good success.” LeMaire, whose priority is to listen and be accessible to residents, knows that “we need to maintain an open-door policy, so the community knows that they are welcome to share their thoughts and concerns.”