Who’s running for township mayor, council, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the Township of Spallumcheen; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR (2); Elect 1:

Janice Brown (I); Christine Fraser.

COUNCIL (7); Elect 6; Vote up to as many as six;

John Bakker; Andrew Casson (I); Carolyn Farris; Christine LeMaire (I); Gerry Popoff; Joe Van Tienhoven (I); Todd York (I).

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Township Municipal Office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

Andrew Casson

Carolyn Farris

Christine LeMaire

Gerry Popoff

Joe Van Tienhoven