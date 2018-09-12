Tucker enters Vernon council race

Tucker has announced her intention to seek a spot on the City of Vernon council.

Dawn Tucker, born and raised in Vernon, announced her candidacy Wednesday, Sept. 12.

“It’s my belief that a position on council is one of service and one where we need to be willing to put our best effort toward the well being of the community that we all share,” Tucker said in a press release.

“Owning a home downtown for 24 years has allowed me to experience many facets that will aid me in being on council. Living by a care facility, assisted living buildings and having been the primary care giver for my paternal grandparents from high school until they passed has provided me with an appreciation of seniors and their concerns.”

In addition to her work with and understanding of seniors, Tucker said she learned the struggles of small business owners from her father.

Related: Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

Tucker was previously a board member for both the Vernon Science Centre and Vernon and District Women’s Centre. She also has a bachelor’s of arts and bachelor’s of education degrees. Tucker now works with School District 22.

“My work as a secondary school teacher has not only allowed me to support youth in the classroom but as a coach and teacher sponsor of clubs as well. I have a worked extensively with LGBTQIA+ youth both at the school and community level as well as working with the BCTF to write curriculum for workshops,” Tucker said, adding that she has volunteered as a social justice representative at the school and union levels.

“My belief is that we need to be willing to not just talk of change but to put action behind those words and its this belief that drives me to this day. My experiences dealing with chronic pain from a car accident in 2002 also has provided me with empathy for those in our community who have disabilities and have to live on limited budgets. I’ve experienced the challenges our community is facing with addiction and homelessness daily not only do I see old classmates on our streets but also former students. These are just some of what I believe will aid me in my role as councillor.”

Tucker said her goals are to represent the concerns of the residents of Vernon from all walks of life, to have clear communication between city council and residents, to ensure fiscal responsibility is followed and to build bridges with local Social Service agencies, the provincial and federal levels of government in order to obtain common goals to better the city as a whole.

Tucker joins the race alongside candidates Scott Anderson, Teresa Durning, Kari Gares, Kelly Fehr, Sherrilee Franks, Don Jefcoat, Lily Kerr, Jamie Morrow, Akbal Mund, Brian Quiring, Rick Lavin and Terry Vulcano.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.