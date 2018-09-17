Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik is one of 13 candidates

Christie Tujik has entered the race for School District 22 trustee.

A mother of two Vernon students and wife of a School District 83 teacher, Tujik said her background is in retail management and banking as well as being an active parent advisory council member. Tujik is also the district PAC representative for Beairsto Elementary and was a lead member of several Beairsto initiatives, including the formation of a fifth French Immersion kindergarten class and advocate for a crossing guard at Beairsto, both of which were granted.

“As a school trustee, I will advocate for all the children in the district,” Tujik said. “I will listen to all groups and make the best decisions possible. I will spend the public’s money wisely with the best interest of the children in mind.”

Tujik said, through her work with the PAC, she has learned much about the challenges faced by schools across the district. She has also been part of the school calendar committee and involved in a roundtable discussion on the future of French Immersion.

As a parent, Tujik said her goal has always been the education, well being and safety of her children.

“To that degree, I have an interest in their future, as well as the future of the other children in this school district,” she said. “I am passionate about making this school district, the best it can be.”

Tujik is in the race for a trustee spot with Gen Acton, current trustee Mollie Bono, Ronald Burton, Jenn Comazzetto, current trustee Robert Lee, Paula Harned, Nicole Makohoniuk, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen, Mark Rivette and Tom Williamson.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Lane closures in effect for both directions

Vernon RCMP find break-in suspect hiding on premises

Business owner remotely monitors security system; alerts RCMP to break-in

RDNO to host info sessions on parks master plan

This plan will determine the priorities for parks development, acquisition, and trail development.

Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik is one of 13 candidates

Flushing begins on Killiney Beach system

Regional District of Central Okanagan advises work goes daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Needle disposal boxes being installed in Penticton

City announces safe ‘sharps’ disposal plan

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border

A man accused of bringing drugs across Osoyoos border appeared in Penticton court

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

Most Read