Tujik seeks Vernon School District trustee spot

Christie Tujik has entered the race for School District 22 trustee.

A mother of two Vernon students and wife of a School District 83 teacher, Tujik said her background is in retail management and banking as well as being an active parent advisory council member. Tujik is also the district PAC representative for Beairsto Elementary and was a lead member of several Beairsto initiatives, including the formation of a fifth French Immersion kindergarten class and advocate for a crossing guard at Beairsto, both of which were granted.

“As a school trustee, I will advocate for all the children in the district,” Tujik said. “I will listen to all groups and make the best decisions possible. I will spend the public’s money wisely with the best interest of the children in mind.”

Tujik said, through her work with the PAC, she has learned much about the challenges faced by schools across the district. She has also been part of the school calendar committee and involved in a roundtable discussion on the future of French Immersion.

As a parent, Tujik said her goal has always been the education, well being and safety of her children.

“To that degree, I have an interest in their future, as well as the future of the other children in this school district,” she said. “I am passionate about making this school district, the best it can be.”

Tujik is in the race for a trustee spot with Gen Acton, current trustee Mollie Bono, Ronald Burton, Jenn Comazzetto, current trustee Robert Lee, Paula Harned, Nicole Makohoniuk, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen, Mark Rivette and Tom Williamson.

