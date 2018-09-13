Vernon Emmy winner seeks political seat

Local entrepreneur Myles McGovern will challenge incumbent Bob Fleming for the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Electoral Area B director chair (BX-Swan Lake).

McGovern has a successful background in the global technology sector. He was twice nominated for Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year and has been recognized for numerous accomplishments including the development of Google Streetview (as CEO of Immersive Media, he was an architect of the technology and the company filmed the first 75 cities for the Streetview launch in 2007).

While CEO of Immersive, the company won an Emmy award for their contributions in Taylor Swift videos and produced numerous award-winning VR applications over the years.

McGovern has recently started a new venture, Vorsana Environment Inc. in Vernon. As the clean tech sector starts to take off he hopes to see this region become a centre of excellence that could ultimately become the global industry leader.

“I am running for the board because I think it is important that people have a choice and an opportunity to vote in our elections,” said McGovern. “In the past several elections there has been no voting for candidates because there is only one candidate who wins by acclamation. I have always said that I wouldn’t ask anyone to do anything that I am not prepared to do myself, so I will run.

“I talked to many of my neighbours and people in the community who think it is a fantastic idea, so I have accepted the challenge.”

McGovern and his wife Catherine’s first two of their five children were born in Vernon in the late 80s, and the couple has been fortunate enough to be able to return here more than a decade ago.

“We see so much opportunity here in the North Okanagan and yet so many challenges,” he said. “I am not a politician, I hope to bring a very pragmatic approach to our government and some of the decisions that need to be made. I’d like to see the district serve and better support the community, I’d like to be the voice of the constituents rather than RDNO’s voice.”



