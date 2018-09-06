Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

A Vernon mayoral candidate will host a pair of town hall-style meetings to answer questions and seek public feedback.

Darrin Taylor will hold the two meetings in early September at the Schubert Centre; Thursday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

RELATED: Taylor announces Vernon mayoral candidacy

Taylor says the town halls will give voters an opportunity to personally meet him and give him an opportunity to solicit input from constituents.

“The political landscape is changing rapidly, and transparency and citizen input are crucial at the municipal level,” said Taylor. “The challenges that face us as a city require a new kind of politician who is able to have open, honest conversations with their constituents on an ongoing basis. I think we can do better.”

RELATED: Vernon mayor candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Running on a platform of positive change, Taylor said he has assembled a strong team of supporters from all walks of life, including women, seniors, and community leaders. With their input he has identified issues ranging from attainable housing to public safety, but wants a chance to hear from constituents first-hand.

RELATED: Vernon business safety plan in the works

If elected mayor, Taylor intends to hold periodic town halls so constituents can have a chance for informal interaction with the mayor and any councillors willing to participate.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.