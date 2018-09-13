Vernon School District employee declares council candidacy

Kevin Lepp has lived in Vernon for nearly 50 years

A Vernon resident for nearly a half century, Kevin Lepp has longstanding roots in the community, and a good understanding of the issues facing the city.

The 26-year-plus Vernon School District employee, and former small business owner and entrepreneur in the city, has thrown his hat in the ring for a seaton on Vernon council.

“I love this city. I was raised here and believe it is a great place for young families to establish themselves,” said Lepp. “We are privileged to have both summer and winter recreational activities which are the envy of so many places across our nation. Vernon is one of the jewels of the Okanagan. Good management of our infrastructure now will be essential for future and sustainable growth without taking away from our family-focused community.”

Key goals for Lepp in the upcoming election campaign include:

* Sustainable economic development – aim to attract business and creative enterprise both large and small;

* Further engagement and relationship with the Okanagan Indian Band;

* Interagency, multi-team approach to address affordable housing, homelessness, mental health and addictions. “We need to continue to work to ensure a safe and healthy community for all of the citizens of Vernon;”

* Continue to improve and develop waterfront with increased parks and green space;

* Use technology to increase transparency and citizen’s accessibility to local government.

Lepp plans to engage the community to hear concerns, suggestions and ideas that will add to improving life of the citizens living in Vernon.

“I’m a team player, honest, open-minded and not afraid to make tough decisions when needed,” said Lepp, the latest candidate to declare for the Oct. 20 election.

He joins incumbents Scott Anderson, Akbal Mund, Dalvir Nahal and Brian Quiring, and Teresa Durning, Kari Gares, Kelly Fehr, Sherrilee Franks, Don Jefcoat, Lily Kerr, Rick Lavin, Jamie Morrow, Dawn Tucker and Terry Vulcano on the ballot.



