Vernon School District votes

Who’s running for trustees, where to vote for Vernon School District

Here’s a look at who is running for trustee in the Vernon School District:

CITY OF VERNON, RDNO ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C: (9) ELECT 4, Vote for up to as many as 4:

Mollie Bono; Ronald Burton; Jenn Comazzetto; Paula Harned; Nicole Makahoniuk; Mark Olsen; Mark Rivette; Christie Tujik; Tom Williamson.

VILLAGE OF LUMBY, RDNO ELECTORAL AREAS D AND E: (3) ELECT 2:

Gen Acton; Sheri Minard; Lori Mindnich.

COLDSTREAM:

Robert Lee (I) acclaimed

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CITY OF VERNON: Ellison Elementary School; Vernon Secondary School; Vernon Recreation Centre.

ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C: BX Elementary School.

VILLAGE OF LUMBY, ELECTORAL AREAS D AND E: Village of Lumby office, 1775 Glencaird Street.

