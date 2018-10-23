Vernon voting results official

Victor Cumming and new-old council will get to work Monday, Nov. 5

Vernon mayor-elect Victor Cumming celebrates his victory Saturday with family and supporters at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Voting results from Vernon’s municipal election Saturday are now official.

Victor Cumming was elected mayor with 4,928 votes, while incumbents Scott Anderson, Akbal Mund, Dalvir Nahal and Brian Quiring, and challengers Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares, were officially elected to council.

Final tallies are:

MAYOR

Victor Cumming, 4,928 votes; Darrin Taylor, 3,608 votes; Erik Olesen, 990 votes; Art Gourley, 229 votes.

COUNCIL

Brian Quiring, 4,120; Scott Anderson, 4,108; Dalvir Nahal, 3,891; Kari Gares, 3,878; Akbal Mund, 3,626; Kelly Fehr, 3,512; Teresa Durning, 3,105; Dawn Tucker, 2,733; Jasmine Finlay, 2,592; Kevin Lepp, 2,289; Shawn Lee, 2,221; Jamie Morrow, 2,101; Sherrilee Franks, 1,944; Gord Leighton, 1,801; Rick Lavin, 1,467; David Deshane, 1,287; Lily Kerr, 1,061; Terry Vulcano, 879; Don Jefcoat, 821; Sam Zaharia, 448.

The total number of electors for the City of Vernon 2018 Municipal Elections was 9,755, which represents about 31 per cent of the voter population. The number of ballots cast in 2014 was 9,644.

The inaugural meeting of council will be held Monday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in council chambers at cty hall, 3400-30th Street.



