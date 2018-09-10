Veteran Vernon School District trustee won’t seek re-election

Mitzi Fortin served four terms as a School District 22 trustee

A longtime School District 22 trustee has decided that four terms are where her career will end.

Mitzi Fortin, the board of education vice chair and Charles Bloom, J.W. Inglis and Cherryville parent advisory committee liaison, said Monday, Sept. 10 that she will not be seeking a fifth term as trustee.

“I began the journey as an advocate for education and children 16 years ago and have decided to focus on my family and parents’ needs,” Fortin said. “I know that projects and commitments are left in limbo each time a term ends and begins, but one would end up committing your lifetime if you wished to see them all through to completion.”

While Fortin said she isn’t seeking re-election, she reflects positively upon her longtime career with the District.

“I have met the most amazing people during my terms and know that School District 22 is among one of the most progressive and sought after in all of B.C.,” Fortin said.

“I thank my fellow trustees past and present for their thoughtful dialogue and insights. I trust we have enough parents interested in their children’s education to fill my vacated position.”

Related: Makohoniuk announces candidacy for Vernon School District trustee

Fortin’s fellow trustees Mollie Bono, Lisa DeBoer, Robert Lee, Doris Squair and Kelly Smith have not yet said whether or not they will be running in the municipal election.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regional District of North Okanagan candidates declare

Just Posted

Fundraiser succeeds in bringing wagons to Vernon’s homeless

‘I basically just started the gofundme off of a whim and thought, well let’s just see what happens.’

Vernon businesses Commercial Building Award finalists

10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards are Sept. 20

UPDATE: Highway 97A reopens following collision

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP respond to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

Vernon Civic Arena decommissioning begins

Okanagan’s oldest arena, which turned 80 in January, is slated for demolition

Okanagan casino workers on their 10th week of strike action

Four more days of negotiations and there is still no deal for the union workers

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

10 chocolate lab pups and their mom are now looking for their forever homes.

It’s time to Hear the Music in Vernon

Portion of donations go to Upper Room Mission

Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Life is pretty “ruff” for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Vernon.

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read