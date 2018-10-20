Village of Lumby council sees two new faces

A Village of Lumby incumbent has been knocked out of the race.

Incumbents Randal Ostafichuk (337 votes) and Lori Mindnich (237) both retained seats on council while Julie Pilon will not return to council this term.

Lorelei Fiset (292 votes) and Sherry Kineshanko (246) round out the four-person council.

“I’m feeling for Coun. (Julie) Pilon. She put a lot of good hours in. She’s certainly part of every arm of this community,” said acclaimed Mayor Kevin Acton. “She’s a super nice lady. It’s really hard to get your message out there sometimes in politics. We’ll miss her. She was a lot of fun to work with.”

Despite saying farewell to Pilon, Acton said he is excited for the new energy Fiset and Kineshanko will bring.

“I’m excited to work with our new councillors,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having fresh eyes in the group. It seems like it’s going to be good. I’m excited to get back to work.”

Of the Village’s estimated 1,388 eligible voters, 448 votes were cast, or about 32 per cent.

In 2014, Mayor Acton and councillors Ostafichuk, Mindnich, Pilon and Nick Hodge were in by acclamation.

