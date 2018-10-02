Wright seeks seat on Armstrong council

Jim Wright is one of seven candidates for the City of Armstrong council

Jim Wright wishes to serve his community that he and his family have grown to love over the past 25 years as he seeks to be a new voice on Armstrong city council.

“Issues such as Meighan Creek water drainage and flooding, while being sensitive to local environmental concerns and costs, are going to be a challenge for the new city council,” Wright said.

Because the city continues to infill and grow, Wright wants to be able to contribute his knowledge and experience regarding planning, water and sewer upgrades while ensuring that usage rates are fair. He would like to have closer look at policing costs and service outcomes. Snow removal policy may need to be reviewed in view of last winters heavy snowfall. He wants to work collaboratively with the elected council to face these issues.

“Young families, whether or not they are living with parents or grandparents, who are close to being homeless or forced to move away need more attention,” Wright said.

“Local zoning and planning with Federal and Provincial support can support a ‘housing first’ policy for Armstrong.”

He said he would support more residential above commercially zoned properties in Armstrong. He believes this would have a positive outcome for more rentals available, more local shopping while having better crime prevention in the business zone.

His time served in the RCMP encouraged him to get more involved in helping the residents of his community. He was elected as a city councillor in Summerland where he was assigned to public works and utilities while apprenticing and being self-employed as a builder and developer. After his term on council, he returned to College completing his family counselling certification. He obtained counselling contracts to serve more than 950 families throughout the Okanagan for the next 20 years.

He believes he can make a difference in his community if he is elected. With his experience and knowledge, Wright said, he believes he can be an influential member of a collaborative council team in Armstrong.

Most Read