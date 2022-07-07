If you are a fan of rock music, make sure that you don’t miss out on Roger Waters tour shows. The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform in numerous arenas across Canada and the US. His “This is Not a Drill” tour is set to kick off from July through October 2022. Check out Roger Waters tickets, so you don’t miss out on his show. You can look for the tour schedule on his official website to find out when he is coming to your city to perform.

Roger Waters is an English singer-songwriter and composer, best known as the co-lead vocalist, lyricist, songwriter, and bassist for the rock band Pink Floyd. He has been attributed for writing and composing some of Pink Floyd’s most memorable songs.

Some of the concept albums that drove the band to international success include “Animals,” “The Dark Side of The Moon,” “The Wall,” “The Final Cut,” and “Wish You Were Here.” They were one of the most celebrated and commercially successful bands of the 80s. Regardless of their success, Roger left the group in 1985 due to creative differences.

How To Buy Roger Waters Concert Tickets

Buy them here > Roger Waters concert tickets

Tour Stops On The Roger Waters Canada Tour

Roger Waters Vancouver

Roger Waters Saskatoon

Roger Waters Calgary

Roger Waters Edmonton

Roger Waters Toronto

Roger Waters Winnipeg

Roger Waters Ottawa

Roger Waters Quebec City

Roger Waters Montreal

After his departure from Pink Floyd, Roger had a successful solo career, and some of his work includes studio albums like “Radio K.A.O.S.,” “Is This the Life We Really Want,” “Amused To Death,” and “The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking.”

As a solo artist, Roger has released twelve music videos, five studio albums, one classical album, twenty-four singles, four video albums, four live albums, and one compilation album. If you are excited to watch him perform his top hits live, your best option would be to secure Roger Waters tickets for his upcoming tour. Apart from his solo hits, you can also expect to hear some of the famous Pink Floyd hits like “Brain Damage,” “In The Flesh,” “Money,” “The Happiest Days of Our Lives,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in The Wall.”

The largest Roger Waters concert was staged live in Berlin in 1990 during his “The Wall” tour, which amassed an attendance of 450,000. He has started touring extensively since 1999 as a solo artist, and performed “The Dark Side of The Moon” for his “World tour of 2006-2008”. His “Wall Live” tour of 2010-2013 established him as the “Highest grossing tour by a solo artist” of that time.

At 78 years old, he doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down and is actively touring all over the world with his first farewell tour, “This is Not a Drill.” So if you want to catch the legendary rock star on what could possibly be his last tour in his long career, check out Roger Waters front row tickets to get the best of his live performances.

Fans can get Roger Waters concert tickets online from the official website. If you want to purchase a ticket to a Roger Waters show but are running low on cash, don’t worry, online ticket prices can range from as low as $50. For those of you who have enough money to spare, the best seats can cost up to $1000. Ticket prices are expected to increase depending on demand, so make sure to get the best deals before it’s too late.

Roger Waters events typically have dramatic effects, pyrotechnics, theatrical concepts, and amazing music. It’s an experience like no other. So get your Roger Waters tickets and experience the magic first hand.

Roger Waters VIP Tickets

Roger Waters VIP tickets provide unlimited opportunities and perks for fans who want to get the ultimate concert experience! These premium tickets offer the most luxurious services that make music concerts memorable for fans. You might never want to settle for another ticket once you see what a VIP ticket comes with!

VIP packages also come with excellent amenities like VIP tickets to the concert, hotel accommodation, VIP car parking, access to an open bar and private restrooms at the venue, and several more. And in case you want to see the backstage area, the green room, and various other VIP-only places in the venue, we suggest checking out a VIP pass or a backstage pass.

Cheap Roger Waters Tickets

If you don’t want to spend too much on concert tickets but still want to witness Roger Waters’ live performances, cheap Roger Waters tickets might be the best bet for you. The ticket prices range from $50 onwards, but you might be able to snag even better deals if you wait for the concert day to approach. However, don’t wait too long or procrastinate as the shows can sell out, especially in big cities.

Pearl Jam concert tickets are available online now. You can compare multiple places and find the best prices that suit your budget and requirements. Grab them before someone else does!

Roger Waters concert tickets are available at different prices. Pick the most suitable one for you according to how much you want to spend and the seats you prefer.

Roger Waters Ticket Prices

How Much Are Roger Waters Tickets?

Are you concerned about the ticket prices? You can expect to spend around $300 on average. Ticket prices vary according to their types. While front-row seats and VIP tickets are some of the priciest options, you can get cheap tickets for balcony seats or general seats at the back. Other factors determining the prices are the venue, city, day of the week, and seat location.

What Are This Year’s Hottest Concerts?

Shawn Mendes

Cody Johnson

Keith Urban

Garth Brooks

Motley Crue

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

Maxwell

Morgan Wallen

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Zac Brown Band

New Kids On The Block

Kid Rock

Rammstein

Chris Stapleton

Steely Dan

Korn

Elton John

5 Seconds Of Summer

Thomas Rhett