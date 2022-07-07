As Canadian music artist Shawn Mendes embarks on his Wonder: The World Tour this 2022, fans interested in witnessing his live shows can get Shawn Mendes tickets without a hassle online.

The tour will take place in cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal, from June to October.

How To Buy Shawn Mendes Concert Tickets

Tour Stops On The Shawn Mendes Canada Tour

Shawn Mendes Vancouver

Shawn Mendes Saskatoon

Shawn Mendes Calgary

Shawn Mendes Edmonton

Shawn Mendes Toronto

Shawn Mendes Winnipeg

Shawn Mendes Ottawa

Shawn Mendes Quebec City

Shawn Mendes Montreal

Fans can purchase their tickets to Shawn Mendes shows online through the artist or venue's official site or look up the secondary market. Since there are many options to choose from, you can buy a general, VIP, front-row, or any type you need according to your budget.

Consider getting Shawn Mendes front row tickets to enjoy an exclusive experience plus the closest view of the artist and the stage. Since these tickets are highly coveted among the biggest fans of the artist, it is advised that those aiming for front row seats should keep an eye on the tickets when the sale starts.

The 23-year-young singer/songwriter began his career in 2013 by uploading songs on Vine. Mendes gained Island Records A&R and Andrew Gertler’s attention and earned a record deal. He soon dropped his eponymous debut EP and studio album, Handwritten, in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The debut album topped the Billboard 200 charts and produced the US and Canada top 10 single “Stitches.”

His second album, Illuminate, also topped the US charts, spawning hit songs like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and “Treat You Better.” Mendes has released four studio albums, 20 singles, three extended plays, two live albums, 20 music videos, and nine promotional singles. He has sold more than 175 million singles and 20 million albums worldwide.

Mendes has performed four headlining and three co-headlining tours. He also performed as supporting acts for Taylor Swift in The 1989 World Tour (2015) and Austin Mahone in his Austin Mahone: Live on Tour (2014). As the artist prepares for the Wonder: The World Tour, fans are recommended to keep themselves updated on the Shawn Mendes tour schedule to be a part of his shows.

Shawn Mendes has received two American Music Awards, 10 Europe Music Awards, eight iHeartRadio MMVAs, eight Juno Awards, and 13 SOCAN Awards, among other accolades. He has amassed pop, pop-rock, and folk-pop fans worldwide, making Shawn Mendes tickets highly popular. Grab yours as soon as possible to ensure a spot at his concerts.

Shawn Mendes VIP Tickets

VIP packages and tickets are special for a reason. They are unlike other ticket options and provide an array of services to the holders. For example, those with Shawn Mendes VIP tickets can enjoy VIP car parking at the venue, get free merchandise from the artist, get complimentary snacks and drinks at the concert, and enjoy some of the best seats in the venue.

If you get a whole package, you might enjoy more amenities like deluxe hotel accommodation, meals, and more. On the other hand, some fans prefer buying a VIP pass or a backstage pass because they give them special access to various areas in the venue that have better opportunities for ardent fans.

Cheap Shawn Mendes Tickets

You can purchase cheap Shawn Mendes tickets if you're not thrilled about spending a fortune on concert tickets. They are usually available for as low as $55 per ticket, but that can vary from show to show.

Shawn Mendes Ticket Prices

How Much Are Shawn Mendes Tickets?

The average price you can expect to pay for Shawn Mendes tickets is $120. Ticket prices are subject to change depending on a host of factors, including the venue, the artist's popularity in the city, ticket demand and supply, seat location, and more.