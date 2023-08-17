An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Canada is inching closer to reaching a milestone where one in every 10 passenger vehicles sold is powered by electricity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough

10% of the country’s EV charging stations are in the Greater Vancouver area

If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app on your smartphone.

If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.

“Things have progressed really well in Quebec and British Columbia,” said Jeff Turner, director of mobility for the Montreal-based research firm Dunsky Energy and Climate.

As of Aug. 15, a charging station database maintained by Natural Resources Canada lists almost 23,000 charging ports in more than 9,100 public locations across Canada.

Almost 12 per cent of them are on the Island of Montreal alone. Another 10 per cent are in the greater Vancouver area.

Overall, Turner said, Canada is improving when it comes to installing the charging stations needed to meet its electric-vehicle goals. But the installations are unevenly distributed, much like EV uptake, and there’s still a ways to go to reach the targets.

Canada is aiming for one-fifth of all new cars sold to be electric by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

A Dunsky analysis commissioned by Natural Resources Canada and published in March 2022 projected that to meet those targets, the country will need about 52,000 public charging ports by 2025.

Dunsky said that there will be a need for between 195,000 and 201,000 charging ports by 2030, and between 442,000 and 499,000 by 2035.

The number needed after that starts to depend more heavily on the number of chargers installed at apartment and condo buildings.

