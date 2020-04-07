Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

A bus rider who travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to John Stepovy the director of Red Arrow Motorcoach the passenger did not travelled on an Ebus, but instead on an intercity bus.

“Since recognition of the Coronavirus threat by the World Health Organization, early on we proactively adjusted and optimized our operations to ensure we predictively and expeditiously mitigated risks,” stated Stepovy. “We responded quickly with enhanced procedures within our operations and for our coaches by introducing stringent protocols relating to social distancing and increased sanitization and disinfection techniques in our facilities and on our coaches.”

All intercity Red Arrow bus service is temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization did not release which bus the passenger took.

READ MORE: Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus