Canada mulling ‘game plan’ if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has been considering a “game plan” for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year’s presidential elections.

“We are certainly working on scenarios,” Joly said in French during an interview with a Montreal radio station Wednesday.

Joly added that Ottawa’s close political and economic ties to the U.S. means that “we must certainly prepare several scenarios.”

She suggested Canada has a game plan in mind but wouldn’t get into details.

“In general, there is our game plan, precisely to be able to manage what could be a rather difficult situation,” she said.

“I will work with my colleagues and with the mayors, the provincial premiers, with the business community, with the unions, with everyone in the country, so that we are ready regardless of the election outcome.”

Joly drew an analogy to her government’s experience working with the administration of former U.S. president Donald Trump, which sought to limit long-established trade in crucial sectors.

Trump is again running for the Republican nomination in next November’s election, and has promised “retribution” against his opponents and civil servants.

The U.S. embassy in Ottawa declined to comment on Joly’s remarks.

University of Ottawa national-security professor Thomas Juneau said many Canadians might find it far-fetched to talk about Washington falling drastically out of step with Canada.

But he there has been an extreme rise in global volatility in recent years, he said in a Thursday interview.

“What would have been extremely far-fetched scenarios maybe 10 years ago, today are not impossible anymore,” he said.