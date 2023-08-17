Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries

If a single mother with a newborn baby starts looking for city-subsidized housing in Canada’s largest urban centre today, she might see her child enter high school before they find a new home.

Average wait times for subsidized housing in Toronto span from eight to 15 years depending on the unit, according to 2022 data from the city.

The shortage of homes is so severe that the city has been encouraging people to consider subsidized housing “as a long-term housing plan, not an immediate solution to housing needs.”

Toronto is far from the only city facing such a shortage. The long wait times are a symptom of the disconnect between supply and demand right across the country.

Non-profit and social housing is usually administered by non-profit organizations and municipalities that aim to offer affordable rent for low-income earners struggling to pay market prices.

Housing expert Carolyn Whitzman said the shortage of non-profit housing can be traced back to the 1990s, when the federal government stopped investing in housing.

“There was this vague notion that the private sector would somehow provide low-income housing, but that’s never been true. And it certainly hasn’t been true in Canada,” Whitzman said.

Many experts qualify the 1990s as a period of fiscal austerity, when subsequent federal governments tried to rein in deficits through program spending controls, freezes and cuts.

Earlier this week, Housing Minister Sean Fraser told reporters housing should not have been among the cuts.

“For the better part of the last half-century, federal governments — of different partisan stripes, by the way, Liberal and Conservatives — have stepped away from forwarding affordable housing in this country,” he said in Burnaby, B.