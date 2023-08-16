China leaves Canada off list of countries approved for group tours

Canadians are missing out on major tourism revenue from Chinese visitors as Beijing leaves Canada off its list of approved travel destinations — a move that it is linking directly to Ottawa’s recent focus on alleged foreign interference.

China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to countries last week including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still barred from group visits to Canada.

The change announced by China’s culture and tourism ministry on Aug. 10 has allowed Chinese and online travel agencies to book group tours and packages for Chinese tourists in 70 more countries all over the world.

Canada was quietly left off the list.

The snub is related to Canadian politicians’ recent focus on allegations of foreign interference by Beijing, as first reported by CBC News.

“Lately, the Canadian side has repeatedly hyped up the so-called ‘Chinese interference,’” the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said in a statement to The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

The embassy also expressed concern about an increase in “rampant and discriminatory anti-Asian acts and words” in Canada.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the safety and legitimate rights of overseas Chinese citizens and wishes they can travel in a safe and friendly environment,” the embassy said.

Allegations of foreign meddling in Canadian politics seized the federal government last spring following media reports earlier this year about claims China tried to interfere in the last two federal elections.

Opposition parties have been negotiating with the federal government for weeks to develop plans for a public inquiry into foreign interference after former governor general David Johnston resigned his short-lived position as a special rapporteur on the issue.