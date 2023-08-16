Visitors and tourists to Parliament Hill stand around the Centennial flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to several countries, including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still be barred from group visits to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Visitors and tourists to Parliament Hill stand around the Centennial flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to several countries, including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still be barred from group visits to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

China leaves Canada off list of countries approved for group tours

Ottawa’s focus on alleged foreign interference could be tied to exclusion from lifing of pandmeic ban

Canadians are missing out on major tourism revenue from Chinese visitors as Beijing leaves Canada off its list of approved travel destinations — a move that it is linking directly to Ottawa’s recent focus on alleged foreign interference.

China lifted a pandemic ban on group tours to countries last week including the United States and Australia, but tourists are still barred from group visits to Canada.

The change announced by China’s culture and tourism ministry on Aug. 10 has allowed Chinese and online travel agencies to book group tours and packages for Chinese tourists in 70 more countries all over the world.

Canada was quietly left off the list.

The snub is related to Canadian politicians’ recent focus on allegations of foreign interference by Beijing, as first reported by CBC News.

“Lately, the Canadian side has repeatedly hyped up the so-called ‘Chinese interference,’” the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said in a statement to The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

The embassy also expressed concern about an increase in “rampant and discriminatory anti-Asian acts and words” in Canada.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the safety and legitimate rights of overseas Chinese citizens and wishes they can travel in a safe and friendly environment,” the embassy said.

Allegations of foreign meddling in Canadian politics seized the federal government last spring following media reports earlier this year about claims China tried to interfere in the last two federal elections.

Opposition parties have been negotiating with the federal government for weeks to develop plans for a public inquiry into foreign interference after former governor general David Johnston resigned his short-lived position as a special rapporteur on the issue.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires still menacing large areas of N.W.T., creep close to Yellowknife
Next story
Firefighters hoping for rain for ‘reprieve’ in battling N.W.T. wildfires

Just Posted

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke closes mountain, cancels events in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

Police in Vernon were stationed at a home in the Arbor Lee townhouse complex on 40th Avenue to execute a search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police execute search warrant in Vernon as part of criminal investigation

One group that took part in the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids in support of BGC Okanagan on July 13. (BGC Okanagan/Submitted)
Lucky hole-in-one nets golfer free flight at BGC Okanagan tournament