Transportation authorities in the Northwest Territories say the highway out of a community near the Alberta boundary that’s being evacuated due to wildfires has now closed. The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

City of Yellowknife declares state of local emergency due to wildfires

‘The highways are compromised, it’s a very serious situation’

Hundreds of northerners were being airlifted from at least three communities in the face of wind-whipped wildfires as the Canadian Forces arrived in the Northwest Territories and ashes rained down on its capital city, where a state of local emergency has been declared.

“Over the past 24 hours or so there has been an airlift like this territory has never seen,” N.W.T. fire information officer Mike Westwick said Monday.

“Planes flying out of Hay River, planes flying out of Fort Smith, planes flying out of Jean Marie River.

“The highways are compromised. It’s a very serious situation.”

Jane Groenewegen was helping a friend leave the hamlet of Enterprise just south of Hay River on Sunday evening when RCMP officers knocked on the door.

“They said, ‘No, you have to evacuate immediately.’ It was probably only 30 to 45 minutes after that when basically the entire town of Enterprise burned down,” she said in a phone interview.

Groenewegen and her friend drove south to High Level, Alta., where Groenewegen owns a ranch.

“We got into a situation of thick, black smoke,” she said. “It turned from daylight to pitch black with orange reflections on both sides of the highway. I had to hold a cloth over my face just to breathe.”

RCMP reported at least 12 abandoned and damaged vehicles between Hay River and Enterprise.

“Reports of poor visibility due to heavy smoke on the roadway have been received and it is likely that this contributed to the vehicle collisions and vehicles becoming immobilized after leaving the roadway,” said Cpl.

Housing minister says federal government should have stayed in housing game

