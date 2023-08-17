Convoys, airport lineups: Yellowknife residents leave city as fire creeps closer

Thousands of Yellowknife residents joined road convoys and stood with packed bags in snaking lines at the airport Thursday to flee a looming wildfire approaching the capital of the Northwest Territories.

The 20,000 residents of the city and two nearby First Nations have been ordered to be out by noon Friday while crews battle some of the more than 200 blazes that have forced thousands more to retreat to evacuation centres throughout Alberta as far south as Calgary.

Lifelong Yellowknifer Angela Canning had to make crucial decisions with the clock ticking.

“I’m really anxious and I’m scared. I’m emotional,” she said.

“God, just so many emotions I don’t even know where to begin. I’m in shock.”

N.W.T. officials said the evacuation has so far been safe, with the fire about 16 kilometres from Yellowknife’s northern outskirts. The order was made, in part, to allow for an orderly exit while the fire is at a distance.

The evacuation ordered late Wednesday applies to Yellowknife as well as the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

Canning said her husband is staying behind as an essential worker, so she and the couple’s two dogs will head in their camper to Fort Providence, N.W.T., along with important documents, family keepsakes and basic necessities.

“I don’t know what I’m coming home to or if I’m coming home. There’s just so much unknowns here,” she said.

At Yellowknife’s Sir John Franklin high school, there was a kilometre-long lineup of residents who don’t have vehicles queuing up to get transported out by air.

Edward Fraser, along with dozens of others from the city’s homeless shelters, said they started to line up outside the school at 9:30 a.