People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary in Yellowknife on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary in Yellowknife on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

Convoys, airport lineups: Yellowknife residents leave city as fire creeps closer

Convoys organized amid concerns flames could push toward Highway 3, the main evacuation route

Thousands of Yellowknife residents joined road convoys and stood with packed bags in snaking lines at the airport Thursday to flee a looming wildfire approaching the capital of the Northwest Territories.

The 20,000 residents of the city and two nearby First Nations have been ordered to be out by noon Friday while crews battle some of the more than 200 blazes that have forced thousands more to retreat to evacuation centres throughout Alberta as far south as Calgary.

Lifelong Yellowknifer Angela Canning had to make crucial decisions with the clock ticking.

“I’m really anxious and I’m scared. I’m emotional,” she said.

“God, just so many emotions I don’t even know where to begin. I’m in shock.”

N.W.T. officials said the evacuation has so far been safe, with the fire about 16 kilometres from Yellowknife’s northern outskirts. The order was made, in part, to allow for an orderly exit while the fire is at a distance.

The evacuation ordered late Wednesday applies to Yellowknife as well as the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

Canning said her husband is staying behind as an essential worker, so she and the couple’s two dogs will head in their camper to Fort Providence, N.W.T., along with important documents, family keepsakes and basic necessities.

“I don’t know what I’m coming home to or if I’m coming home. There’s just so much unknowns here,” she said.

At Yellowknife’s Sir John Franklin high school, there was a kilometre-long lineup of residents who don’t have vehicles queuing up to get transported out by air.

Edward Fraser, along with dozens of others from the city’s homeless shelters, said they started to line up outside the school at 9:30 a.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
Next story
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough

Just Posted

An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)
Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at Little Shuswap Lake

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon on Highway 97

Louis Leggett is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property and trespassing. (Contributed)
Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)
Body recovered from Okanagan Lake confirmed to be boat captain