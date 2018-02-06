Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, killing two hotel employees and injuring 144 other people, officials said.

The Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.

Taiwanese media reported that a separate hotel known as the Beautiful Life Hotel was tilting.

RELATED: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

The agency also posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island’s east coast. It occurred at a depth of about 9.5 kilometres (6 miles).

RELATED: Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq

The earthquake followed one over the weekend off the coast of Hualien, which lies along the famed “Pacific Rim of Fire” known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

Search teams from other areas were headed to Hualien.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Just Posted

Firearm seized, charges pending in Coldstream standoff

Male suspect, 33, arrested peacefully after 15-hour standoff with police Monday

Snowmobiler rescued near Vernon

Search and Rescue locate lone male in Westside area south of Fintry

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Summerlanders express views about development

More than 80 people spoke out at six-hour public hearing on Banks Crescent proposal

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

MLA Report:Year in Review

The new year brings new hope and new opportunities to make memories with loved ones.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Cold water craziness on Okanagan Lake

A Kelowna resident teams up with Her International to empower women through a winter lake dip

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

Most Read

  • Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

    A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan