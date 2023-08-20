Canada’s housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. A cluster of houses in a cul-de-sac are seen on the Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary near Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. A cluster of houses in a cul-de-sac are seen on the Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary near Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Feds underfunding Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration

AFN is working with the federal government to co-develop and implement a national strategy

Stefania Giesbrecht was hoping that by the time she finished her studies, she could move back to her community of Saugeen First Nation.

But after nine years on a wait-list, the single mother of three said she has no idea when she will be able to make the move to the community on the shores of Lake Huron near Owen Sound, Ont.

“I put myself onto the waiting list, and my mother went on the waiting list and my sister went on the waiting list,” she said.

“And none of us have got any updates.”

Giesbrecht said she wants to live on-reserve to immerse her children in their culture. That is something her mother couldn’t do as a child of the ’60s Scoop, when Indigenous children were forcefully removed from their families and placed in foster homes by child-welfare authorities.

Giesbrecht said she doesn’t blame the community leadership, often referred to as band office officials, for the lengthy wait.

But she does hold the federal government accountable for chronic underfunding that has affected generations, and makes it difficult for First Nations communities to grow in size.

“When the Canadian government intended to assimilate Indigenous people into the body politic, they had no intention of providing us housing for a bigger populace,” she said.

Canada’s housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent.

But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has put an emphasis on advancing reconciliation, which is the language it uses when highlighting federal investments in Indigenous housing.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
‘Nation-building moment’: Yukon eyes connection to B.C. electricity grid

Just Posted

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
500 firefighters battling devestating Kelowna blazes; conditions turning corner

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon power outages sparked for thousands

The Village of Lumby, though not directly impacted by wildfires, will be assisting with helping evacuees. (Lumby website photo)
Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees

A 2.7-acre property at 903-915 Kalamalka Lake Road has sold for $4.4 million. (William Wright Commercial Real Estate photo)
Large commercial property in Vernon sells for $4.4 million