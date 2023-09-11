Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane is seen on the tarmac after being grounded due to a technical issue following the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Forces to the rescue after plane breakdown strands Trudeau in India

PM wants to be at the Liberal caucus retreat that starts Wednesday in London, Ont

The Canadian Armed Forces has sent a plane to pick up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is stranded in India after the plane he arrived on was grounded because of technical issues.

A press secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau is working to leave New Delhi Tuesday morning, local time.

Mohammad Hussain says they’ll keep the public updated as the situation remains fluid.

The lockdown in New Delhi lifted at midnight following the G20 leaders’ summit, but Trudeau and his Canadian delegation remain after his plane broke down.

The prime minister’s office says a component on the plane has to be replaced, with the problem being discovered during the pre-flight check as the Canadian delegation was waiting at the airport to board the flight.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau wants to be at the Liberal caucus retreat that starts Wednesday in London, Ont, with the Canadian Armed Forces doing their best to get the delegation back to Canada.

READ ALSO: Trudeau wants to talk foreign meddling with India’s leader

READ ALSO: Southeast Asia looks to Canada for economic peace and stability

IndiaJustin Trudeau

