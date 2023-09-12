This satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA shows hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, September 11, 2023. The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Lee could make landfall this weekend anywhere from Maine to southeastern Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CIRA/NOAA

This satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA shows hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, September 11, 2023. The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Lee could make landfall this weekend anywhere from Maine to southeastern Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CIRA/NOAA

Hurricane Lee expected to land this weekend in Maine or Nova Scotia

Category 3 storm gathering near Bermuda, headed for Canada’s East Coast

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Lee could make landfall this weekend anywhere from Maine to southeastern Nova Scotia.

The centre in Halifax says Lee will likely approach the Atlantic region as a weak hurricane or strong tropical storm that could dump heavy rain over the area during the latter part of the week.

Environment Canada meteorologists say that as the hurricane moves north, it will grow in size but is not expected to gain strength by merging with other weather systems.

As of this morning, the Category 3 hurricane was about 900 kilometres south of Bermuda, churning out winds at 185 kilometres per hour.

Lee was forecast to make a turn to the north on Wednesday, which will likely slow its progress and weaken the storm as it lingers over cooler waters.

Meanwhile, meteorologists with U.S.-based AccuWeather say they expect a “high risk to lives and property” from damaging winds and flooding across much of Nova Scotia.

READ ALSO: Canada’s watchful east coast tracking Hurricane Lee

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Freedom Convoy lawyers challenge attempt to put Ottawa residents on stand

Just Posted

Robyn Leigh Bryson, 38, and Trent Anton Fussi, 33 have each been sentenced to 11 years for their roles in an illegal drug lab that was taken down by the RCMP in Lumby in 2018. (RCMP/Contributed)
2 ‘cooks’ sentenced after $258M in drugs seized from illegal Lumby lab

Volunteers unload bags of donations from the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive at Vernon’s Salvation Army food bank Sept. 25 in 2021. (Salvation Army photo)
North Okanagan Thanksgiving Food Drive soliciting donations

Vernon golfer Brady Stead, who lives and teaches the sport professionally in Abbotsford, is hosting his first Steady Golf Teachathon at the Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford Saturday, Sept. 23. The 12-hour teachathon will raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon golf pro tees up mental health funds in Abbotsford

Okanagan resident Richard Smith won a Judge’s Favourite award in Living Lakes Canada’s third annual Lake Biodiversity Photo Challenge for this stunning afternoon shot of Okanagan Lake after a rain storm. (Richard Smith photo)
Okanagan resident clicks photo winner

Pop-up banner image