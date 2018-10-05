Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, hold hands as they arrive for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

The Associated Press is reporting that, despite a bitter divide, the U.S. Senate has voted to push Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh past a key procedural hurdle with a final vote expected over the weekend.

The chamber voted 51 to 49 in favour on President Donald Trump’s nominee, just one day after the FBI gave the Senate its findings from a background investigation into the sexual conduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

Just Posted

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP seek owner of recovered rings, wooden box

Two rings, one silver one gold, wooden box reading “Rosco” recovered

Seniors living paycheque to paycheque in Kelowna

The Vogts say they’re grateful, but affordable housing is an ongoing issue

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Killer Paul Bernardo set for weapon trial; accused of having ‘shank’

Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls

Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

The job gains were also almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario, with little change in the other provinces

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

Most Read