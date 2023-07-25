FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)

Obamas’ personal chef drowns near family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia.

Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident.

In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family.”

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The search for the missing paddleboarder started Sunday after reports from a fellow paddleboarder that he had struggled on the surface, went under and didn’t resurface.

The search was paused late Sunday but on Monday state police said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet (30 meters) from shore at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said.

The Obamas said Campbell is survived by his wife and their twin boys.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathObamapoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

Just Posted

The Vernon Flying Club has rescheduled its Discover Aviation event at the Vernon Regional Airport to Saturday, Aug. 19. (Wayne Emde photo)
Previously grounded Vernon Flying Club event scheduled for new takeoff

Highland Meadows Farm at 587 Salmon River Road in Silver Creek hosts its Farm Stand Market on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. (Maria Otting photo)
Farm Gate Tour project to roll out in Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and Falkland

The North Okanagan Legends U15 lacrosse team won bronze at the provincial championships on Sunday, July 23. (North Okanagan Lacrosse Facebook)
Vernon junior lacrosse team claims bronze at B.C.’s

Group of girls standing on the beach at the Otter Bay Guide Camp. Names are identified (left to right): Madeline Schuster, Doris McKenzie, Becky S., Lil, Mary Sterling (Nurse), and two unknown women, 1956. This is one of the 100+ new digitiized photos added to its registry by the Museum and Archives of Vernon (Contributed MAV)
More historic Vernon photographs preserved online