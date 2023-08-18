Ottawa ‘shouldn’t walk around with a stick’ to enforce health deals: Holland

Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn’t want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it’ll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.

All provinces except Quebec accepted the $198-billion deal in principle earlier this year and are expected to sign final agreements before the end of 2023.

The deal includes $46 billion in new funding for the provinces via tailored one-on-one deals as well as the Canadian Health Transfer over 10 years.

Built into the deal are accountability measures designed to show Canadians whether the dollars are actually having an empirical effect on health-care delivery.

When asked at a conference hosted by the Canadian Medical Association Friday who will be responsible for holding provinces to those metrics, Holland pointed to the Canadian public.

“Canadians are done with turf, they’re done with politics, they’re done with excuses around jurisdiction. They want to see results,” Holland told a conference hosted by the Canadian Medical Association in Ottawa Friday.

Holland said governments “viscerally” understand that sentiment.

“I’m very convinced that spirit and the demand that’s coming from Canadians will ensure accountability,” he said.

After his appearance, Holland said he doesn’t want to talk about how the federal government will penalize provinces if they don’t follow through on the conditions of the deal.

“I think you shouldn’t walk around with a stick,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“Part of the reason that I don’t talk about the stick is because I think we’re all pulling in the same direction.