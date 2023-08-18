Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says accountability for new federal health funding will largely come from Canadians themselves. Holland smiles as he makes his way to a cabinet shuffle, in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says accountability for new federal health funding will largely come from Canadians themselves. Holland smiles as he makes his way to a cabinet shuffle, in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa ‘shouldn’t walk around with a stick’ to enforce health deals: Holland

All provinces except Quebec accepted a $198-billion deal in principle earlier this year

Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn’t want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it’ll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.

All provinces except Quebec accepted the $198-billion deal in principle earlier this year and are expected to sign final agreements before the end of 2023.

The deal includes $46 billion in new funding for the provinces via tailored one-on-one deals as well as the Canadian Health Transfer over 10 years.

Built into the deal are accountability measures designed to show Canadians whether the dollars are actually having an empirical effect on health-care delivery.

When asked at a conference hosted by the Canadian Medical Association Friday who will be responsible for holding provinces to those metrics, Holland pointed to the Canadian public.

“Canadians are done with turf, they’re done with politics, they’re done with excuses around jurisdiction. They want to see results,” Holland told a conference hosted by the Canadian Medical Association in Ottawa Friday.

Holland said governments “viscerally” understand that sentiment.

“I’m very convinced that spirit and the demand that’s coming from Canadians will ensure accountability,” he said.

After his appearance, Holland said he doesn’t want to talk about how the federal government will penalize provinces if they don’t follow through on the conditions of the deal.

“I think you shouldn’t walk around with a stick,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“Part of the reason that I don’t talk about the stick is because I think we’re all pulling in the same direction.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home prices post second-biggest monthly jump since 2006
Next story
Canadians under threat of wildfires and lack of access to local news

Just Posted

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Vernon businesses are stepping up to help those affected by evacuation orders. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
Vernon businesses pitch in wildfire support to evacuees

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 in Lake Country Friday morning. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Kelowna wildfires

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation