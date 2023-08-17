This file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, shows Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, a Canadian woman, has pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-president Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, via AP File

Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump

Pascale Ferrier called herself an activist, not a terrorist

A self-described “activist” from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president’s ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.

Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the 21-year, 10-month sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich had yet to finally sign off on the deal.

“I am not a terrorist,” Ferrier told Friedrich during a hearing Thursday in downtown Washington, inside the same courthouse where Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges two weeks ago.

“Terrorists widely spread terror and death by targeting innocent people. I saw my actions as an act of activism.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the French-born Ferrier pleaded guilty to a total of nine biological weapons charges, each of which carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison. Only one of them is linked to the Trump letter. The rest are tied to an indictment in Texas, where Ferrier was accused of sending similar letters to police and prison officials after an altercation there in 2019.

She was arrested at the Canada-U.S. border in September 2020 and charged with sending the president a threatening letter laced with homemade ricin, a poison she brewed at her home in Montreal.

Intercepted two months before the 2020 election, the letter described Trump as an “ugly tyrant clown” and urged him to give up his bid to hold onto the White House.

“The only regret I have is that it didn’t work and I couldn’t stop Trump before he (executed his plan) to try to stay in power,” Ferrier told the court in her thick Parisian French accent.

