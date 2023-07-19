A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

READ ALSO: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Climate changeNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update catastrophe plans

Just Posted

A wildfire that broke out in Vernon’s Ellison Provincial Park Sunday, July 9, was not too far from Brian Quiring’s house. The Vernon councillor received unanimous support from council to erect signs heading toward the park, reminding people of the danger of discarding lit cigarettes in extreme fire hazard conditions. (Morning Star - file photo)
Wildfire sparks need for cigarette signs at Vernon park

Kim Taylor (left), volunteer for both VDICSS and Sovereign Lake Nordic Club; Tara Fulop, Sovereign board member; Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS executive director; and Anetha Kashuba, VDICSS community connections coordinator. (Contributed)
Ski club celebrates women new to Vernon

Statistics Canada estimates that nationally, the rate of domestic abuse is approximately 44 per cent over a woman’s lifetime. (File/Pixabay)
‘Way past due’: UBCO helps create concussion guide for survivors of domestic abuse

Roest has spent the past three seasons with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips, increasing his points per game each year. (Contributed)
Coldstream hockey player relishing NHL opportunity