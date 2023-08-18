Remaining Yellowknifers urged to get out as sprinklers, fire guards set up

Officials in the Northwest Territories are forecasting a critical, challenging day in the effort to battle wildfires threatening Yellowknife.

An expansive network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons are being set up to protect Yellowknife from a wildfire that is about 15 kilometres away from the capital of the Northwest Territories, where residents have been told to evacuate by noon today.

While there’s a chance of some limited additional showers today, officials say they can’t count on the rain to help tackle the blaze. They say northwest winds today and Saturday combined with minimal rain could mean the fire reaches the city limits by the weekend.

Officials say they are doing “everything possible” to slow the growth of the fire.

Airtankers continued to fly missions overnight to keep open the highway out of Yellowknife, as officials urge residents to leave the city by noon today.

Another 22 evacuation flights are scheduled today as officials try to get thousands of people out of Yellowknife. The flights are expected to have space for about 1,800 people.

Leaders are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.

The evacuation of Yellowknife was ordered late Wednesday. Convoys of vehicles have steadily been leaving for hotels and evacuation centres in Alberta.

The highway out of the Northwest Territories’ capital city remains open for those evacuating by road. Officials say highway managers are piloting drivers through fire zones to ensure their safety.

On Thursday, in additional to commercial planes, about 1,500 people left on evacuation flights.