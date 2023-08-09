Telus doubles funding to help Indigenous organizations, communities in Canada

It will help fund a NQuatqua First Nation program that connects B.C. youth to the land

Telus has raised their investment from $1 million to $2 million over the next five years for Indigenous groups. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Indigenous-led organizations and community groups are getting a boost from Telus.

The telecommunications giant announced July 28 that it has doubled its impact with a $2 million commitment to its Indigenous Communities Fund, a commitment that will last through 2028 and work in alignment with Telus’ Reconciliation Commitment. It will continue to help address the social and well-being needs of Indigenous communities by enabling social outcomes and creating spaces for grant recipients.

“We are honoured to collaborate and support Indigenous-led organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities,” said Jill Schnarr, Telus’ chief social innovation and communications officer. “As a global corporation with strong Canadian roots, we have a responsibility to actively support Reconciliation, helping drive material, social change to bridge the increasing socioeconomic divide.”

The fund was launched almost two years ago, and since then has supported mental health, language and cultural revitalization, access to education and community building. The N’Quatqua First Nation is one of the grant recipients and has used the funding to support their Learning to Live off the Land program.

The program connects youth in B.C. to the land and teaches them traditional ways of gathering and hunting. They learn about the Nation’s hunting protocols and other skills such as drying, canning and freezing, and then bring back their food to share with the Elders and those in their community who need support.

Schnarr said the increased $2 million will allow Telus to build “even more meaningful relationships with Indigenous leaders and the community groups who know their communities best.”

