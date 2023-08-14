U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is saying little about an operation earlier this year that used helicopters and a fixed-wing airplane to round up 124 people in the vicinity of the Canada-U.S. border.

That’s despite the fact it publicized the sweep, dubbed “Operation Jagdakommando,” in a July 20 news release that described it as a response to “unprecedented illicit cross-border activity” in the Northern U.S.

The release said personnel from CBP’s air and marine units in Detroit and Washington state also took part in the multi-jurisdictional “surge operation,” which was led by the U.S. Border Patrol.

“During the operation, Plattsburgh Air Unit crews contributed to the apprehension of 124 individuals between April 4 and May 13, 2023,” the release says.

“Aircrews contributed to the apprehension of 212 individuals (from October 2022 through June), marking a significant increase in migrant apprehensions.”

“Jagdakommando” translates roughly as “hunter command” or “manhunt command.” A similar word — jagdkommando — is the name of a special forces unit operated by the Austrian military.

But the agency has refused to elaborate on the operation, its name or any of the 124 people who were apprehended. It will also not say why, such as specify whether they were engaged in drug or weapons trafficking or merely lacked legal status in the U.S.

“All of the information that we have to provide regarding that operation is in the news release,” a CBP spokesperson said in an email nearly three weeks after The Canadian Press first made inquiries.

The operation was launched just 11 days after U.S.