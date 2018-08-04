VIDEO: Tornado touches down west of Lake Manitoba

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

A tornado that touched down west of Lake Manitoba on Friday night tore at least one home off its foundation, a spokesman for Environment Canada said Saturday.

“There’s a lot of damage being reported, and that’s only the tip of the iceburg,” said meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin, noting that no injuries had been reported as of Saturday morning.

Photos and video posted on social media suggest multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister that struck about 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg shortly before 9 p.m.

Some people reported seeing tennis ball-sized hail, up to six centimetres in diameter, Begin said.

Annie Richard, 47, captured video of the tornado from her home about two kilometres from where the twister started.

“You hear some people say that it sounds like a freight train,” she said on Saturday morning. “It was just a constant rumble, and it just didn’t stop.”

She and her husband watched the tornado grow and move for about a half hour, filming on her phone, Richard said.

“There’s lots of damage,” she said. “It hit a local beach out here and we know that there was campers turned upside down and a camper on top of a car.”

