Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL, after playing 20 seasons, at a news conference in Calgary on Monday, July 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

Jarome Iginla shed no tears, but generated laughs Monday as one of the NHL’s premiere power forwards closed the book on a 20-year career.

The 41-year-old entertained a packed news conference at Scotiabank Saddledome, where he spent 16 seasons as a Calgary Flame and almost a decade as captain, with funny stories and his heartfelt love of hockey.

“I was very fortunate to have a very blessed career,” Iginla said.

He bade farewell with the charisma and graciousness that made him a loved player in Calgary and admired throughout league.

That congeniality was always in contrast, however, to his feared fierceness on the ice.

“If we needed a fight, if we needed a big hit, if we needed a big goal, he was there to do it,” said his former Flames linemate Craig Conroy, now Calgary’s assistant general manager.

“For about three or four years, I don’t think there was a better player in the NHL. I think at times we did take him for granted.

“To know he’s going to retire a Calgary Flame today is pretty special.”

READ MORE: Jarome Iginla to retire in Calgary

Iginla’s 625 career goals ties him with Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for 15th in NHL history. An assist in his final game April 9, 2017, with the Los Angeles Kings gives him an even 1,300 points in 1,554 games.

But few players have impacted a franchise the way Iginla did in Calgary, where he played from 1996 to 2013.

He’s the franchise leader in goals (525), points (1,095), games played (1,219) and game-winning goals (83).

“Even though I was from Edmonton, nobody held it against me,” Iginla said. “To get to play in Alberta was a real treat.”

Iginla twice scored 50 goals in a season for the Flames, surpassed 40 goals four times and reached the 30-goal mark 11 times.

He led the Flames to the Stanley Cup final in 2004, when Calgary lost in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But a Cup eluded Iginla in what will be a Hockey Hall of Fame career. The Flames didn’t come close again during his tenure.

Calgary was about to miss the playoffs a fourth straight season when he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins in March of 2013.

Iginla played for Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles to finish out his career.

He underwent hip surgery in 2017. Iginla skated with a minor pro team in February to test both his hip and the market for a possible return.

“It’s not easy quitting and I found one of the hardest things was I always dreamed about being part of a winner and winning a Stanley Cup,” he said.

“It took me a few days or a week when you realize you’re not going to get that chance and that dream is not going to come true, but I have so many things to be thankful for.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan
Next story
Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Just Posted

Witnesses sought in crash near Vernon

Motorcyclist in serious condition following MVI on Highway 97

Greater Vernon Open Charity Bocce Tournament a success

Partial proceeds are donated to The Ride Don’t Hide for Canadian Mental Health charity.

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Killiney Beach water quality advisory issued

The advisory affects more than 280 properties

Deer cause of Lumby motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer and ends up with severe road rash

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

BC Wildfire Service making progress on Okanagan wildfires

Goode’s Creek wildfire continues to grow

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Police call vandalism of B.C. rainbow crosswalk a ‘hate crime’

The City of Salmon Arm is repairing the crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Most Read

  • A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

    Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

  • Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

    Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy