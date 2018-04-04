(Wikimedia Commons/Zorro2212)

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

Prosecutors say a coach has been charged with the sexual abuse of seven girls in a Southern California water polo club.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor. It wasn’t immediately known if Hojreh has an attorney.

The charges come months after his group, the International Water Polo Club, was removed from using the pool at a military base. Police informed base officials they were investigating allegations involving sexual misconduct against the program’s director.

Hojreh touts himself as a coach for nearly a quarter-century who has “helped develop multiple Olympians.”

He serves on the board for a local chapter of USA Water Polo, the sport’s governing body in the United States.

The Associated Press

Previous story
After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Just Posted

Ranch implementing plan recommendations

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open for new season on Sunday, May 13

Police nab robbery suspect

Suspected taxi robber leads cop on foot chase through yards and creek before being apprehended

Driver forces other motorists off the road

40-year-old Vernon man facing potential charges

Caring women support mental health

Vernon group 100 Women Who Care donate $8,150 to Canadian Mental Health Association

UPDATE: Blaze destroys home in McKinley Landing

A home was destroyed after a chimney fire broke out Tuesday night

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Vernon family donates $2,600 to NONA

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.… Continue reading

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Most Read

  • After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

    Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

  • California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

    Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object