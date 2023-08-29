1 arrested following incident on Byrns Road in Kelowna

Photo of police presence on Byrns Rd, taken while driving on Benvoulin Rd. (Submitted)

UPDATE: Aug. 29

Kelowna RCMP are confirming the arrest of a person following an incident on Byrns Road, Sunday night.

Several officers were looking for a suspect involved in an isolated incident from earlier in the day that occurred at a residence near the intersection of Benvoulin Rd and Byrns Rd. The suspect was safely taken into custody at about 9 p.m. and there was no risk to public safety despite what may have appeared to be a larger police presence.

RCMP have surrounded a home on Byrns Road according to a witness who was turned around by officers while driving in the area, at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Byrns is reportedly closed from the roundabout at Burtch Road to Benvoulin Road.

A witness told Capital News there were about six RCMP vehicles on the scene while multiple Mounties were seen with flashlights in the area.

Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

