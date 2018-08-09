Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

