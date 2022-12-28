1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person is dead and nine others have been injured after up to 20 vehicles crashed in poor weather conditions north of Calgary.

RCMP say they responded Tuesday night to reports of a collision involving various passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle with a trailer.

Airdrie RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, paramedics and firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday morning on Highway 2.

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions.

One person died on-scene and nine people were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals for various non-life-threatening conditions.

Mounties say roads are icy with blowing snow and poor visibility along Highway 2 between Red Deer and north of Airdrie and drivers should avoid the area.

The Canadian Press

