The Capilano River. (Wikimedia Commons)

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

One person has died and four others were rescued after being swept away when water suddenly gushed from a dam at the Capilano River in North Vancouver.

Jerry Dobrovolny, the commissioner of Metro Vancouver, says maintenance work was being done on the Cleveland Dam when a large volume of water poured into an area that controls its flow.

The spot is near a popular fishing location where several people were fishing when a torrent of water came at them on Thursday afternoon.

Four of them were rescued, and the BC Coroners Service says it is investigating the death of one person.

Dobrovolny says Metro Vancouver will be conducting an investigation.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesman Sgt. Peter DeVries says police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims.

