Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside Ocean Centre Mall after a morning incident left one person dead and one critically injured, on Nov. 21. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside Ocean Centre Mall after a morning incident left one person dead and one critically injured, on Nov. 21. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP and emergency services are on scene

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Witness reports suggest an incident at the Ocean Centre Mall, which left one person dead and another in critical condition, may have been a shooting.

A witness told Black Press Media that they heard “two loud bangs” at 8:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21), shortly after walking into the building, which houses government organizations and business firms.

They rushed to the first-floor common area where they saw two people bleeding on the ground. According to the witness, emergency services had already been called.

“This was the first thing I saw this morning. I didn’t expect to see this in Prince Rupert. It’s unbelievable,” they said. “Rupert is such a peaceful place. Things like this don’t happen in Prince Rupert.”Police instructed all in the building not to record video or to take photographs and to remain in their offices.

Prince Rupert RCMP have confirmed there was an incident at the centre this morning, however they have not confirmed any motive, identified those involved, nor if the incident was a shooting or another kind of incident

St. Paul’s Lutheran church has announced it will open its doors from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those who wish to pray and have quiet meditation. Anyone of any faith or not faith is welcome and Pastor Diana Edis will be on site.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The mall remains closed for the day. Prince Rupert RCMP stress there is no threat to the public’s safety.

In an unrelated news conference in Victoria, Premier David Eby started a housing announcement sending his thoughts to the people in Prince Rupert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

Prince Rupert RCMP

 

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside Ocean Centre Mall after a morning incident left one person dead and one critically injured, on Nov. 21. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside Ocean Centre Mall after a morning incident left one person dead and one critically injured, on Nov. 21. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
Next story
BREAKING: Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief

Just Posted

Firefighters battle a suspicious blaze at Canadian Tire early Saturday, Nov. 19. (Vernon Firefighters Local1517 photo)
Arson suspected in Vernon Canadian Tire fire

The annual Horsey Ladies fundraising event returned as an in-person evening Nov. 18 at the Spallumcheen Golf Club, raising $7,500 for a pair of organizations. (Contributed)
Horsey Ladies rope in North Okanagan-Shuswap funds

The Haunting of Falkland broke records in attendance and funds raised for 2022. (Contributed)
Falkland scares up record Haunting with double donations

Coldstream’s Nelson (Whattie) Whatmore celebrates his 100th birthday quietly at his home Sunday, Nov. 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream man celebrates 100