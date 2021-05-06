More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)

1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,500 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

More than 6,700 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between designated health regions.

This, according to the Ministry of Environment, who said the number of cancellations represents nearly 30 per cent of total BC Parks bookings prior to April 19.

Approximately 22,000 reservations were made, said ministry spokesperson David Karn.

In April, Public Safety Minister Mike announced enforcement measures including police road checks at major highways to prevent non-essential travel and COVID-19 spread.

Farnworth said Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone. Remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

“We continue to follow the provincial health order recommendations and the travel requirements as ordered and ask people to recreate as close to home as possible,” Karn said on behalf of the ministry.

BC Parks intends to provide cancelled reservation holders with full refunds.

Provincial travel restrictions are set to expire on May 25.

