10 Vernon District schools with COVID-19 exposures

The list of COVID-19 exposures is growing within the Vernon School District.
There are now 10 schools listed by Interior Health with potential exposures.
Three of them are Lumby schools: J.W. Inglis Elementary Nov. 2-5, Charles Bloom Secondary Nov. 2-3 and the CrossRoads Learning Centre Nov. 2-4.
Both Kidston and Coldstream elementary schools had exposures, Nov. 2-3 and Nov 2-5 respectively.
Vernon elementary schools listed are Alexis Park Nov. 2-3 and 8, Mission Hill Nov. 2-5, Ecole Beairsto Nov. 2-8 and BX Nov. 3-5 and 8-10.
Clarence Fulton Secondary had Nov. 2 and 3 exposures.
There are also exposures at three independent schools within the area: Pleasant Valley Christian School Nov. 2-3 and 8-9, Okanagan Waldorf school Nov. 2-4 and Vernon Christian School is closed due to an outbreak, reopening Nov. 18.
