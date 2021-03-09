RDuring a short downpour of rain, Sickle Point Committee member, Renee Halo Martin, gives a green ribbon to Kaleden supporter Michael Bland. (Submitted)

100 cars lineup to get green ribbons to save South Okanagan wetlands

The Kaleden committee has until June 1 to raise $1 million

  • Mar. 9, 2021 7:45 a.m.
  • News

A lineup of vehicles could be seen at a Kaleden park on Sunday where a green ribbon campaign to Save Sickle Point was being held.

The community and those who had already made pledges to the Save Sickle Point campaign were invited to come and pick up their green ribbon to hang on their gate, fence, or front door to show their support.

The Save Sickle Point Committee wants to purchase the land to protect these rare wetlands from development and in doing so it will keep the KVR trail from becoming a driveway to the property. Since there is no other way to get to the Sickle Point property by land the province has given a permit for access. This would mean that vehicles would be allowed on this non-motorized portion of the trail. The property is for sale and in foreclosure.

“I was inspired by the passion and commitment people have towards conserving Sickle Point,” said Shira Newell-Wallace, event coordinator for the committee.

“It was a non-stop afternoon of enthusiasm for the project. We were delighted that there were several new donations from $20 to $5,000 towards the purchase.”

More than 100 people passed through the information stations during the two hours designated for ribbon pick up. Everyone signed the petition asking the provincial government for help. The majority were from Kaleden, but others drove from Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, and Summerland.

MP Richard Cannings stopped by to pick up his green ribbon and show support for conservation.

“We have launched a Wayblaze crowdfunding campaign this week,” said Evelyn Kansey, fundraising coordinator for the Committee. “Wayblaze is the same group that successfully raised $1 million to purchase the Centre Beach property in Naramata. We need to raise $1.5 million by June 1, this year for Sickle Point.”

The RDOS held an alternate approval process in February, but it was overwhelmingly defeated.

The AAP requires at least 10 per cent of qualified electors in the region to vote no, to be defeated, and the RDOS received 805 response forms.

To learn more about Sickle Point and make a pledge to secure the land for conservation, the link to the crowdfunding site is www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint

READ MORE: Sickle Point purchase overwhelmingly defeated

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet
Next story
Student housing to be built on Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus

Just Posted

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

More than 30 bands are on hook for the 11th annual Armstrong Metal Fest July 12-13. (Morning Star file photo)
Plug pulled on Armstrong MetalFest once more

COVID-19 silences heavy metal music festival that draws hundreds to region for a second year

Noah’s Ark, a onetime fixture at the old Adventureland park in Lake Country, will become a fruit and nut concession on the Okanagan Rail Trail in 2022 after the Gaudet family picked up the former attraction for free from longtime Oyama orchardist Alan Gatzke. (Facebook photo)
Lake Country ark attraction to become rail trail concession

Gatzke Orchards floats Noah’s Ark from Adventureland to Gaudet family for fruit/nut stand in 2022

Jim Ferguson of Kalamalka Rotary presents a cheque for $2,000.00 to Seaton High School Interact Club and their teacher-liaison, Kevin Yapps. (Kalamalka Rotary Club - Contributed)
Kalamalka Rotarians back Vernon school’s fundraising efforts

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates $2K to Seaton’s Interact Club

Heaton Place residents were listening to the music stylings of Roots&Strings from the yard and their balconies on April 21, 2020. (Jon Buller)
Armstrong children brighten seniors’ day with cookies

Heaton Place residents have been cared for by the community throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College expected to be constructed in 2022. (Okanagan College image)
Student housing to be built on Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus

Province announces 60 beds to help ease housing shortage in community

RDuring a short downpour of rain, Sickle Point Committee member, Renee Halo Martin, gives a green ribbon to Kaleden supporter Michael Bland. (Submitted)
100 cars lineup to get green ribbons to save South Okanagan wetlands

The Kaleden committee has until June 1 to raise $1 million

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

Walter Gretzky, waving to fans at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Jan. 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/CP photo)
There were two Walter Gretzkys – both great ones

Canada’s iconic hockey dad made our country a better place

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Most Read