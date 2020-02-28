100 Men Give a Damn about Vernon BMX

$10,500 donated to North Okanagan BMX club to go toward long overdue upgrades

James Kuchirka of Vernon catches Eric Altendorf of Everett Washington in the 36-40 Novice Class during the the BMX Nationals Sunday at Ranger Park. (File photo)

It’s clear Vernon gives a damn about its BMX club — well, at least the 105 men who voted for the club during the quarterly meeting of 100 Men Who Give a Damn at Marten Brew Pub Wednesday.

Vernon BMX Club president Shylo Orchard was up against three worthy charities vying for the donations of 105 men at the brew pub on Feb. 26.

Supported by speed coach Lisa Fogel, Orchard came out on top winning the most votes after three tense recounts, according to the club’s Facebook page — $100 from each of the 105 men who attended.

The 100 Men Who Give a Damn have seen presentations from organizations including the Vernon Science and Discovery Society, Cycling without Age and the Alexis Park Breakfast Program.

The $10,500 will go toward long overdue clubhouse improvements at 1900-47th Avenue.

Now, Vernon BMX is seeking charitable tradesmen who may be willing to work at a great rate and on short notice.

Those interested are urged to contact the club through the Facebook page at VernonBMXTrack.

