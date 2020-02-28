James Kuchirka of Vernon catches Eric Altendorf of Everett Washington in the 36-40 Novice Class during the the BMX Nationals Sunday at Ranger Park. (File photo)

100 Men Give a Damn about Vernon BMX

$10,500 donated to North Okanagan BMX club to go toward long overdue upgrades

It’s clear Vernon gives a damn about its BMX club — well, at least the 105 men who voted for the club during the quarterly meeting of 100 Men Who Give a Damn at Marten Brew Pub Wednesday.

Vernon BMX Club president Shylo Orchard was up against three worthy charities vying for the donations of 105 men at the brew pub on Feb. 26.

Supported by speed coach Lisa Fogel, Orchard came out on top winning the most votes after three tense recounts, according to the club’s Facebook page — $100 from each of the 105 men who attended.

The 100 Men Who Give a Damn have seen presentations from organizations including the Vernon Science and Discovery Society, Cycling without Age and the Alexis Park Breakfast Program.

The $10,500 will go toward long overdue clubhouse improvements at 1900-47th Avenue.

Now, Vernon BMX is seeking charitable tradesmen who may be willing to work at a great rate and on short notice.

Those interested are urged to contact the club through the Facebook page at VernonBMXTrack.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

READ MORE: Vernon students earn innovation award at B.C. robotics challenge

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Donation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg
Next story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

100 Men Give a Damn about Vernon BMX

$10,500 donated to North Okanagan BMX club to go toward long overdue upgrades

Vernon students earn innovation award at B.C. robotics challenge

Kalamalka Secondary students awarded in Victoria

Vernon grandpa needs a kidney

Harry Bryant turns to Facebook to search for a donor, educate others on kidney disease

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Our History: A royal visit to Vernon

Princess Margaret and Lt.-Gov. Frank Mackenzie Ross took a ride through Vernon… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read