A rendering of Ariva Resorts’ new gated community in Kelowna. (Ariva Resorts)

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

A new gated community coming to West Kelowna is targeting “zoomers,” (active baby boomers), downsizing from their traditional homes.

Kelowna-based development company Ariva Resorts is building the complex just across the William R. Bennett Bridge, five minutes from downtown Kelowna.

Barry Johnson, Ariva Resorts founder came out of retirement to lead the project. He has also built 12 other gated communities in the area and Predator Ridge Resort. Johnson said the lifestyle desires of this group have been largely ignored by the industry.

“We intend to change that thinking. This group is highly active, health-conscious and want to live life to its fullest. Kelowna is the perfect place to live with its excellent climate, wines and vineyards, outdoor activities and remains affordable,” he said.

Johnson said e-bikes will be available for offsite excursion riding, space for car tinkerers, man caves, pickleball courts, putting green, bocce courts, and children’s playground.

The company plans breaking ground in 2020 and envisages a four-year build-out with prices ranging from $500,000 to $1.9 million. Units will range in size from 1,250 to 1,760 square feet.

More information about the development can be found at Ariva Resorts’ website.

